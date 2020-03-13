Anand Mahindra Shares Pic Of 'best Gift' He Received From A Friend Amid COVID-19 Dread

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing motivational posts on social media, has now taken to his official Twitter handle to thank a friend for the 'best gift' during coronavirus outbreak. Mahindra thanked his friend Ashok Kurien for sending him a face mask when whole world is fighting COVID-19. According to Mahindra's post, the mask that his friend sent him is a washable, reusable mask that destroys viruses. Mahindra in his post further stated that the company that has produced the mask is stepping up production in India.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 to my friend Ashok Kurien, who sent me the best gift for these times! Proud to learn that an Indian inventor’s Swiss company has come out with these washable,reusable masks that destroy viruses. They’re stepping up production in India. https://t.co/uZv23cAM7j pic.twitter.com/YFawmDhvcY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 13, 2020

Mahindra's post has received over 3,600 likes and more than 500 retweets since he shared it on March 13. While many people appreciated the initiative some users also criticised him for wrongly claiming that the mask destroys viruses.

Great initiative by Mr. Kurien indeed. This most affordable solution will definitely go a long way in keeping the viral infections at bay and with minimum impact on environment. — Suchendra Agni🇮🇳 (@Suchenbab) March 13, 2020

Sir, please don't spread rumors to sell products. No virus can be destroyed by any mask. This is basic science.



Neither mask safeguards you from viruses. — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) March 13, 2020

Mr. Mahindra No mask that we know of can "destroy the virus" as you have written in your post. Kindly correct this ASAP since you are a public personality. All masks only assist in personal protection from air borne infection. — M (@pseudo_sapiens) March 13, 2020

Two days ago Mahindra shared a DIY video where a woman could be seen making face masks using a square piece of tissue paper and rubber bands. The post received a lot of reactions from netizens.

Voila. No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad! 😊 pic.twitter.com/67mLgSo0Od — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

