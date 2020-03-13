The Debate
Anand Mahindra Shares Pic Of 'best Gift' He Received From A Friend Amid COVID-19 Dread

General News

Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing motivational posts on social media, has now taken to his official Twitter handle to thank a friend for the gift.

Anand Mahindra

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing motivational posts on social media, has now taken to his official Twitter handle to thank a friend for the 'best gift' during coronavirus outbreak. Mahindra thanked his friend Ashok Kurien for sending him a face mask when whole world is fighting COVID-19. According to Mahindra's post, the mask that his friend sent him is a washable, reusable mask that destroys viruses. Mahindra in his post further stated that the company that has produced the mask is stepping up production in India. 

'Best gift'

Mahindra's post has received over 3,600 likes and more than 500 retweets since he shared it on March 13. While many people appreciated the initiative some users also criticised him for wrongly claiming that the mask destroys viruses.

Two days ago Mahindra shared a DIY video where a woman could be seen making face masks using a square piece of tissue paper and rubber bands. The post received a lot of reactions from netizens.  

