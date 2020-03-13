Australian Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Meeting Ivanka Trump

Just days after the advisor of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka met with an Australian minister, he was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said on March 13 that he has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after waking up with temperature and sore throat. The confirmed cases in the country have reached 160, the fatal virus has claimed over 5,000 lives worldwide. Dutton has now been admitted into the hospital while complying to the policy of Queensland Health.

Dutton was in the United States last week for a meeting with members of the five intelligence alliance; Australia, the US, Britain, Canada, and New Zealand. This is when the Australian Home Minister met with Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr. As COVID-19 continues to infect political leaders, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has also been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Read - Coronavirus Hits LaLiga: 3 Ways How The Spanish Football Season Can End After Suspension

Mass gatherings cancelled in Australia

The Australian government has advised citizens against mass gatherings of more than 500 people after the chief medical officer told the leaders of the Council of Australian Government (COAG) that all mass gatherings should be cancelled in the country. According to reports, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the step is a precautionary measure to minimise the impact of coronavirus on Australian citizens' health.

Read - Coronavirus In France: Ligue 1, Ligue 2 Games Suspended After Covid-19 Crisis

Morrison also advised people against travelling overseas unless it is absolutely important. He further added that the cancellation of mass gatherings won't be extended to schools, colleges, public transports or airports. Earlier on March 11, Morrison had announced travel restrictions for foreign nationals who are in or have been through Italy, China, Iran, and South Korea. In an address to the nation on March 12, Australian Prime Minister pledged $17.6 billion support for small and medium-sized businesses in the country to prevent job losses.

Morrison said, "There’s direct cash support of up to USD 25,000 for a small and medium-sized business that employ over seven million Australians, to boost their cash flow".

"We’re subsidising half the wages of 117,000 apprentices in small businesses and providing one-off USD 750 payments to more than 6 million Australians to spend in our economy now. Almost two and a half million pensioners will receive this support," he added.

Read - 'Coronavirus-proof' Greetings That Are Becoming Popular Across Globe

Read - UEFA Suspends Club Competitions Indefinitely Over Coronavirus Concern