Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 5,000 Globally, Total Cases Over 1,38,000

The death toll from coronavirus pandemic has now officially passed 5,000, according to data acquired by worldometer. According to reports, Iran recorded 85 new deaths on March 13, while the overall tally for new deaths across the world stands at 106. South Korea and Spain logged in 5 and 4 new deaths respectively, while China, the epicentre of the disease recorded 8 new deaths. Other countries to report new deaths on Friday were Hong Kong and Indonesia, where 1 and 3 people have lost their lives respectively.

Kenya on March 13 confirmed its first case of coronavirus which makes it the first nation in East Africa to record a COVID-19 illness. According to reports, Kenya's Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe while talking to the press said that the woman who tested positive had travelled back to Nairobi from the United States via London on March 5. Mutahi Kagwe further added that the woman is currently stable and her temperature had returned to normal.

Coronavirus outbreak

As per reports, more than 1,38,000 people have been infected by the deadly virus globally since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus which reportedly originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city has now spread to 132 countries, a World Health Organisation report stated. The World Health Organisation has said that 55 countries have reported 10 or fewer cases of coronavirus, while there are still 77 countries and territories that have not reported any cases so far.

The global pandemic has forced many countries to put restrictions on non-essential travel with some even sealing off their borders to prevent the spread. Italy on Friday became the second country after China to report more than 1,000 deaths from novel coronavirus. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on March 11 announced a nationwide lockdown in the country.

