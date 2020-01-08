Majinder Sirsa 'prays For Peace & Humanity' As Iran Launches Missiles On US Troops In Iran

Shiromani Akali Da (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has weighed in on the ongoing tensions between the United States of America (USA) and Iran after the latter launched ballistic missiles on two military bases in Iraq that house American troops, purportedly killing 80 persons including soldiers.

'Pray for humanity'

Iran launched missile attacks on US forces in Iraq, in retaliation to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani. 80 people are reported to be dead



Waheguru 🙏🏻 May Peace and humanity prevail #Iran #Iraq — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 8, 2020

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the Rajouri Garden MLA stated what multiple news organisations had been reporting but Trump has been denying - the death of as many as 80 people following the airstrikes - and he went on to pray for peace and humanity.

READ: 'All Is Well': Trump Insists After Iran Launches Multiple Missiles At US Airbases In Iraq

Iran struck back at the United States early on Wednesday for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops, in a major escalation between the two longtime foes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Tehran took “proportionate measures” in self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. Taking to Twitter, Zarif said that Iran targeted the base from where “cowardly armed attack” against citizens and senior officials were launched.

READ: Iran Will Welcome Any Peace Initiative By India To Normalize Tensions With US

It was Iran's most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, and Iranian state TV said it was in revenge for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying. U.S. and Iraqi officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties, though buildings were still being searched. The Iraqi government later confirmed there were no casualties among Iraqi forces.

READ: India Issues Advisory To Avoid Travel To Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s western Anbar province. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. “We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” the Guard said. It also threatened Israel.

READ: IRGC Announces Iran's Revenge Attack Against 'Great Satan' US At Qasem Soleimani's Funeral