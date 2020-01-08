The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'All Is Well': Trump Insists After Iran Launches Multiple Missiles At US Airbases In Iraq

US News

Donald Trump broke his silence over the missile attack saying that 'All is well' and added that assessment of casualties and damages is taking place now

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has broken his silence over the missile attack by Iran in US Airbase In Iraq, saying that 'All is well'. He added that assessment of casualties and damages is taking place now.

Al-Assad and Ibril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces have been hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani. 

Taking to Twitter, the President also stated that the US has the most powerful and well-equipped military and further apprised that he will make a statement on the attack tomorrow.

The US military has also confirmed that ongoing air attacks were taking place in the Iraqi airbase. The tensions between US-Iran take root in Trump’s decision in May 2018 to withdraw the US from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, struck under his predecessor.

READ: Iran Fires Multiple Rockets On US Airbase In Iraq, Calls It Tehran’s Revenge :LIVE Updates

READ: Donald Trump justifies Qassem Soleimani’s killing, calls him a 'monster'

Tensions between Iran & US 

The longstanding tension between Iran and US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.  

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed.

READ: Trump pressed to detail what prompted strike on Iran general

READ: UNESCO reminds US, Iran of 'duty to protect' cultural heritage after Trump's threat

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
'BHARAT BANDH' ON JANUARY 8
CONGRESS DEFENDS DEEPIKA AT JNU
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
ALLU ARJUN ON 'ARJUN REDDY'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS