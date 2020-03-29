'Making Arrangements For Food, Lodging For People Stranded Here': Chhattisgarh CM

Amid the 21-day lockdown in the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday revealed that the state government was making arrangements for the people who had their homes in other states and were stranded there. Bhupesh Baghel stated that the government was arranging food and lodging facilities for such people. He also stated that measures were being taken for all Chhattisgarh citizens who were stranded in other states amid the lockdown.

"COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh are not increasing. District Magistrates have been directed to ensure the availability of vegetables and food items in the state. We are making stay and food arrangements for people from other states who are stranded in Chhattisgarh," said Baghel to news agency ANI.

The Chhattisgarh CM also announced that he was in touch with District Magistrates of other states to help the Chhattisgarh citizens who were stranded there. "For Chhattisgarh citizens who are stranded in different states in the country, we are speaking to District Magistrates of the concerned districts. In some cases, we are even transferring money into the accounts of our citizens to help them during this time of lockdown. We have directed to provide ration to those people who did not have ration cards," he said.

Migrant crisis amid COVID-19 lockdown

As the lockdown began in the country, migrant workers, especially from Bihar, UP, and West Bengal, in the absence of transport facilities, started a home-bound walk. This came despite the Government of India and the state government's numerous advice to avoid travel and stay put at the current location. On March 29, after UP and Delhi governments arranged buses to send them home, a large crowd gathered at Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus terminal to board buses, raising the risk of COVID 19 spread.

(With Agency Inputs)