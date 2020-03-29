The Debate
PM Modi Pulls No Punches; Tells India It's At War With COVID-19 & Hails Frontline Warriors

General News

PM Modi addressed the nation via the 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday and focused on Coronavirus, which has caused the nation to go into lockdown

Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation via his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday and focused on the prevailing coronavirus situation. During the address, he spoke to survivors of the virus and the doctors who are treating all patients. 

READ: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: India In Lockdown, Coronavirus On PM's Agenda

PM's address on COVID-19

In his address, PM Modi said that the country was at war against the virus. Initially, he extended his heartfelt apology to all citizens and sought forgiveness for putting them through hardships in the light of COVID19. However, he stated that strong measures had to be taken in order to ensure the safety of the citizens. He said, "Coronavirus has incarcerated the world. It is not confined to any nation's borders, nor does it make the distinction of region or season. This virus has, in a way, obstinately picked up the gauntlet to annihilate the human race."

READ: Another Batch Of 275 Indian Citizens Brought Back From Iran, Quarantined In Jodhpur

Recalling the efforts made by those in medical services, he said, "There are many soldiers who are fighting COVID-19, not in the confines of their homes but outside their homes. These are our front line soldiers-especially our brothers and sisters on duty as nurses, doctors, and paramedical staff. These are people who have defeated COVID-19. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, announced that the country will be in lockdown for three weeks effective midnight that night. He stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

READ: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Apologises For Coronavirus Lockdown Hardship; Asserts It's Essential

He said, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

READ: TDP Chief Naidu Appeals To AP CM Reddy To Give Rs 5,000 Each To Poor Amid COVID Lockdown

