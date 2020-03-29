The Debate
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Apologises For Coronavirus Lockdown Hardship; Asserts It's Essential

General News

PM Modi emphasized on the need to remain indoors & practice social distancing in order to beat coronavirus, as he addressed the country via Mann Ki Baat

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on the need to remain indoors & practice social distancing in order to beat coronavirus, as he addressed the country through his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. Talking about the COVID-19 battle that India was currently engaged in, PM Modi singled out remaining indoors as the only manner in which the virus could be beaten in a huge country like India.

Taking cognizance of the impact of the unprecedented lockdown, PM Modi said that it was essential to do so in a country whose population is 1.3 billion, explaining that countries that did not take steps were suffering the most and apologized for the inconveniences that the people of India were facing.    

READ | PM CARES Fund Online Donation Step-by-step Guide: Contribute To India's Coronavirus Fight

PM Modi singles out the only way to beat COVID

READ | IRTS Donates To PM CARES; Reiterates Commitment To Ensure Supply Of Essential Commodities

PM Modi sets up fund to fight Coronavirus

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort. The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, and is being called PM CARES. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members. There are a number of ways to donate to the fund, one of which is via a bank transfer, and donations will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G). As per PM Modi, the fund will also cater to other distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead.

READ | FULL Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Addresses India On Coronavirus Situation & Nationwide Lockdown

READ | Coronavirus: Jammu & Kashmir Records Second Death Out Of 33 Positive Cases

First Published:
COMMENT
