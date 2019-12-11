Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid Lauds India For Having 'a Bigger Heart'

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on December 11, lauded India for having a "bigger heart" and asserted that India and Maldives have "excellent relations." According to him, New Delhi has always come forward to provide assistance to the Maldives during difficult situations. "India has been the first country to come to our assistance," he said.

On India and Maldives relations

The Foreign Minister of the island lauded the relationship between India and Maldives. He said, "During the past year, our two government and people have seen that together we can do so many things. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the inauguration of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. President Solih was in Delhi on 17 December 2018. One month to the date of his inauguration. PM Modi was in Male after his re-election. PM Modi and president Solih also met in New York."

On comparison of India and China

Speaking about China playing a bigger role than India in Male, FM Shahid said, "President Solih-led government is not in the business to play one against the other." He further added that "all you have to do is look at the track record of where India is and where China is."

Maldives FM visits India

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid arrived in India on Wednesday morning for a five-day visit, reported the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He will be addressing the sixth Joint Commission meeting that will be held in Delhi this week. Shahid will further call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in the India-Maldives 6th Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi on December 13. According to sources, he is also scheduled to call on Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on December 12 and attend a programme in New Delhi on December 11.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)