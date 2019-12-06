Bangladesh Bowl Maldives Out For Joint World Record Lowest Score Of 6 In T20I Match

The Maldives women's cricket team's horrific run continued on Thursday as they suffered their third straight hammering in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019 women’s cricket tournament. In their most recent defeat, Maldives Women were bowled out for just 6 while chasing a score of 256 against Bangladesh Women. The 20-overs game was their final round-robin fixture as Maldives face hosts Nepal on Saturday, December 7 for the bronze medal.

Bangladesh vs Maldives: How it unfolded

As many as seven Maldives batswomen were dismissed for ducks as they squandered their chase within 13 overs of their innings. Earlier, Bangladesh women batted first and posted 255-2 in their 20 overs. After losing both openers for just 19 on the board, both Nigar Sultana and Fargana Hoque registered their respective T20I hundreds. Sultana scored 113* off 65 balls while Hoque hammered an unbeaten 110 off just 53 balls.

Maldives women run-chase never got going as they received two setbacks in the first over itself. 2 out of their 6 runs came off extras and they faced a total of 12.1 overs in their innings. Among the bowlers, pacer Ritu Moni picked up 3 wickets for just a run while off-spinner Salma Khatun picked up 3 wickets for just 2 runs. Spinners Puja Chakraborty and Nahida Akter also accounted for a wicket each. Maldives Women eventually lost the match by 249 runs.

South Asian Games 2019

Earlier in the tournament, Maldives were bowled out for just 16 against Nepal and for 30 against the Sri Lanka-U23 team. Their game against Nepal was the first game of the tournament and also their first-ever T20 international fixture. In that game, Nepal’s pacer Anjali Chand recorded best-ever bowling figures in women’s T20Is with six wickets for no run.

The ongoing T20I event saw the return of cricket to the South Asian Games after a gap of 9 years. Five teams are participating in the men’s tournament while four teams are participating in the women’s event. All matches from the four-team women’s cricket tournament are being played at the Pokhara Stadium in Nepal. Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Under-23 Women will now face-off for a gold medal clash on Sunday, December 8.

WORLD RECORD ALERT ⚠



Nepal’s #AnjaliChand has taken 6-0 against @maldivescricket in ongoing 13th #SAG2019, 2.1-2-0-6 is the best bowling figures in Women’s T20Is.



Maldives: 16/10 at 10.1 overs

Nepal: 17/0 at 0.5 overs

Nepal won Maldives by 10 wickets with 115 balls remaining. pic.twitter.com/VBNTXXBeXo — Nepal Cricket (@Nepal_Cricket) December 2, 2019

