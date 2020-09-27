'Maldives-India Cargo Ferry Service Will Promote Bilateral Ties, Boost Economies': PM Modi

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Maldives-India cargo ferry service will promote bilateral trade and boost the economies of both countries. This statement from the Prime Minister comes as the Maldives-India cargo ferry service made its maiden voyage. A direct cargo ferry service between India and Maldives was launched on Monday, establishing the first such shipping line connecting the two Indian Ocean neighbours.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday took to Twitter and thanked PM Modi, adding that the ferry would further strengthen Maldives, India friendship, and bring greater prosperity to our communities. In response to that, PM Modi in his tweet mentioned that the direct ferry service between India and Maldives will promote bilateral trade and boost our economies.

The ferry service, which was first announced by PM Narendra Modi in June 2019 during his visit to the Maldives, was launched in an e-flag off ceremony jointly by MOS (Independent Charge) Ministry of Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Maldives Aishath Nahula.

The commencement of the service was announced by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual meeting with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid on August 13 this year.

During its maiden voyage, a vessel with a capacity of 200 TEU and 3000 MT of breakbulk cargo will sail from Tuticorin to Kochi from where it will make a stop at Kulhudhuffushi port in North Maldives, before it reaches Male on September 29.

It is expected that the ferry service will herald direct connectivity for movement of cargo between India and Maldives and thereby give a boost to bilateral trade. Despite geographical proximity, India is currently only the 4th largest trade partner of Maldives, behind China. India’s bilateral trade has hovered around USD 280 million annually for some years now and stood at USD 286.85 million in 2019.