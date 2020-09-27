PM Modi's UNGA Speech No Less Than An Intervention For UN: Read 10 Mighty Points He Made

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 26, addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During his pre-recorded address he touched upon important issues such as the need for reforming the UN as an institution, India's COVID fight, the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, terrorism and the various achievements of his government.

A striking feature of the Prime Minister's address was his grilling of the world body. During his speech, PM Modi called for serious introspection of the UN's work as it completes 75 years of its existence and questioned the body's effort over the last few months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM also questioned the UN's hesitancy in making India a permanent member.

READ | PM Modi's UNGA speech: From UN reforms & expanded role for India to vaccine potential

READ | Reform, perform & transform: PM Modi highlights India's mantra at UNGA; lists initiatives

Here are the top 10 points from PM Modi's UNGA address:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for strong UN reforms, especially the Security Council, to better reflect the realities of today's global order. He said India is proud of the fact that it is one of the founding members of the United Nations and the body enjoys faith and respect among the 1.3 billion people.

2. PM Modi questioned the UN's hesitancy in making India a permanent member. Making himself clear, PM also said that India's 1.3 billion people awaited for changes to happen in the real world, with unparalleled trust in the UN. "For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations? A country, which is the largest democracy of the world; a country with more than 18% of the world population; a country which has hundreds of languages, hundreds of dialects, many sects, many ideologies; a country which was a leading global economy for centuries and also one which has seen hundreds of years of foreign rule", PM Modi said.

3. PM Modi announced his government’s ambitious ‘Aatmanrbhar Bharat’ campaign at the address and said a self-reliant India will be a force multiplier for the global economy. "We are moving forward with the vision of Self-reliant India in the changed circumstances of the post Pandemic era. A Self-reliant India will also be a Force Multiplier for the Global Economy", PM said.

4. PM Modi affirmed that India’s vaccine production will help all of humanity in fighting the coronavirus. “Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries,” said PM Modi.

“As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” PM added.

5. Speaking on the terrorism front, Modi said, "India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values – these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering.”

6. With regards to China-India relation, PM Modi said "When India strengthens its development partnership, it is not with any malafide intent of making the partner country dependent or hapless. We have never hesitated from sharing experiences of our development."

7. PM also spoke about women empowerment in his address. He said large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship and leadership. "Indian women, today, are the biggest beneficiaries of the world’s largest microfinancing scheme. India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks", PM said.

8. PM Modi also spoke on the transgender reforms made in the country. He said, “In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms".

9. Modi further asserted that India’s work is driven by the interest in humankind and not by selfish gains. “From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security & growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind & not driven by our own self-interests,” PM said.

10. PM Modi also reiterated its commitment to the idea of global partnership under the sustainable development goals, including on climate change.

This year, world leaders addressed the assembly session virtually on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the 75th UNGA is 'The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action'.

READ | PM Modi lashes out at UN over India's permanent seat, says "How long must we wait?"

READ | PM Modi's UNGA speech: From UN reforms & expanded role for India to vaccine potential