PM Modi's UNGA Address Was Strong Representation Of India's Culture, Thoughts: JP Nadda

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was a strong representation of India's culture and thoughts.

"Prime Minister in his address to the United Nations General Assembly presented a strong representation of India's culture and thinking to the United Nations, which I welcome from the depths of the heart," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

"Representing 130 crore Indians, PM Modi spoke of making India a part of the decisive structure of the United Nations. India has always been in favour of peace, security and prosperity," he said in a subsequent tweet. JP Nadda pointed out that the Prime Minister also spoke about the relevant objectives of the United Nations in the present time.

"The Prime Minister in his address also spoke about the relevance of the objectives of the establishment of the United Nations in today's time, assessment of achievements, the problem of terrorism and the global damage caused by it, introspecting the role of the United Nations in its efforts to deal with the corona epidemic," the BJP chief said.

READ | PM Modi's UNGA Speech: From UN Reforms & Expanded Role For India To Vaccine Potential

READ | PM Modi Assures 'India's Vaccine Production Will Help The World Fight COVID' At UNGA

PM Modi's address at UN

Making a strong pitch for India's inclusion as a permanent member of United Nations Security Council, PM Modi on Saturday said: "Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the United Nations is the need of the hour. The trust India has in the UN is unparalleled. But Indians are waiting for reforms in the UN. They are concerned if the reform process will reach the logical end? How long will India be kept away from decision-making in the UN?”

Except for China, all other four permanent members of the UNSC have expressed support for India's inclusion as a permanent member in the security council. PM Modi said that every Indian while seeing the contribution of its country in the United Nations, aspires for India's expanded role in the body.

On June 17, India was elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York City. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed. India's UNSC term will begin in January 2021.

READ | Reform, Perform & transform: PM Modi Highlights India's Mantra At UNGA; Lists Initiatives

READ | PM Modi Calls For introspection Of UN's work; Highlights Inaction During COVID Crisis

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: PTI)