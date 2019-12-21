Raj Thackeray Questions Rationale Of CAA, Accuses BJP Of Deflecting Attention From Economy

Breaking his silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday, December 21, stated that it was a ploy to distract the attention from the economic crisis in the country. Maintaining that there was a lot of confusion regarding the law, he claimed that the government had deemed Aadhaar as an inadmissible document to prove citizenship. Moreover, he questioned the need to give citizenship to more people from abroad at a time when India was facing a lot of challenges due to population explosion.

Raj Thackeray remarked, “First, I want to thank Amit Shah for, he has diverted the attention of the nation from the economic slowdown via this Act. There is so much confusion in the laws that we are witnessing. Now they have said that Aadhaar card cannot prove citizenship. If it can be used for voting, then why can’t it be used to prove citizenship? Then, what was the use of making people queue up for the Aadhaar card?" He added, "There are two parts to this. One, the citizens from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh barring for Muslims can come to India. But does a country of 135 crore require more people? We are not able to cater to people who are already here. Due to the burgeoning population, all our systems have collapsed. What is the need to take in anyone irrespective of religion?”

'India is not a sanctuary'

The MNS supremo asserted that there was no need for any Indian citizen irrespective of religion to feel insecure. At the same time, he contended that India was not a sanctuary for all refugees in the world. Furthermore, he agreed that Pakistani and Bangladeshi immigrants did not deserve a place in India.

“There is no need for Muslims who have been living in India for generations to feel insecure. It is necessary to examine how many Indian Muslims, Bangladeshi Muslims, and Pakistani Muslims are participating in these protests? India is not a sanctuary for everyone to be resettled here. I have said this in my speeches before that the Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims should be thrown out of the country,” Thackeray opined.

(With ANI inputs)

