'Centre Funds Kumbh Mela, But Won't Fund Ganga Sagar Mela': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the Centre of not providing funds for Bengal's annual Gangasagar Mela held in the Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas district.

"The Central government gives a lot of money for the Kumbh Mela, but Ganga Sagar Mela is not less than the Kumbh for which the Centre does not give any money. We do not take any money from anyone for the infrastructure and development of Ganga Sagar nor do they give me," Banerjee said.

READ | Mamata Reviews Gangasagar Mela Preparations; Asks Admin

Mamata Banerjee had also announced insurance of Rs 5 lakh to every pilgrim in case of any incident on their visit to the Sagar Islands till January 17. She said that the present TMC government has done a lot for Ganga Sagar in West Bengal that was never done before.

The Gangasagar Mela is an annual event held at the Sagar Island at the time of Makar Sankranti festival. Thousands of pilgrims visit the place to take a dip in the holy Ganga river during the festival.

The Kumbh Mela, on the other hand, is celebrated in a cycle of about 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. The latest Kumbh Mela was held at Prayagraj in 2019.

READ | NITI Aayog Praises Yogi Government For Kumbh Mela Arrangements In Uttar Pradesh

READ | Makar Sankranti 2020: All About The Hindu Festival Of India

Mamata Banerjee reviews Gangasagar Mela preparations

Apprehending "politically influenced disturbances", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed administrative officials and police personnel to stay alert and ensure CCTV coverage of the entire Gangasagar Mela ground, ahead of Makar Sankranti. Addressing an administrative meeting at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, the CM, without taking names of any party, said "some elements" might try to create trouble during the week-long mela. She also stated that her government had arranged an insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh per person for all individuals visiting the Gangasagar Mela, set to begin on January 11.

Mamata Banerjee, while reviewing the preparations for the meal, enquired about drinking water supply and accommodation facilities for the pilgrims. Thousands of pilgrims gather at Sagar Island during this time of the year to take a dip at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

READ | Here Are The Highlights Of The 14th Toshali National Crafts Mela In Odisha

(With inputs from ANI)