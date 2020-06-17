Mamata Banerjee Calls For Daily Update Of Availability Of Beds In Private, Govt Hospitals

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in private and government hospitals needs to be updated on a daily basis to avoid harassment of patients.

"Availability of beds in both private and government hospitals needs to be updated on a day-to-day basis to avoid harassment," the CM told reporters in a press conference.

Mamata Banerjee said that as on June 16, informed that over 3.5 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state. Moreover, 104 safe home centres have been set up for those having mild symptoms or low fever because hospital beds are being kept for serious patients only, the CM said.

"391 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today. There are currently 5,717 active cases in the state. 6,533 people have also been discharged after treatment," she said, further saying that the increase in cases in the recent past is due to the return of people, especially migrant workers from other states.

Govt urges private hospitals to increase beds

The West Bengal government has urged authorities of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the state to increase the number of beds in order to tackle the recent spurt in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday. A meeting in this regard with the chief secretary is likely to be held at the state secretariat on Thursday.

A communication from the health department was sent to 53 private hospitals treating COVID-19 cases in the state to make provisions for more beds to accommodate coronavirus patients. Some private hospitals in the city said infrastructural gaps were making it difficult to increase beds for COVID-19 patients.

(With inputs from ANI) (PTI Photo)

