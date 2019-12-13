Mamata Banerjee Calls For Protest Against CAB On December 16

The West Bengal Chief Minister has not made a secret of her distaste for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which she is going to exercise in the form of a protest in Kolkata on December 16.

Mamata Banerjee made her stand on both the Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB) and the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) clear from Digha in West Midnapore in West Bengal. She is organizing a protest rally against the successful passage of CAB in Parliament and the Government's next project NRC in Kolkata. Civil society is welcome to join Mamata Bannerjee’s protest rally as she will be protesting not only with her party leaders and workers but with common citizens too.

She blamed the center for passing bills unconstitutionally, making a statement that the BJP passes bills through force and not by gaining the confidence of State Governments.

"We tried telling them about CAB and NRC, all states have their respective sentiment. They are doing it through force,” Mamata Banerjee told news agencies.

“Said this on day 1, will say the same on day 100. Will they decide who will get citizenship? Only the ones who are BJP members to get citizenship? Look what is happening in Assam. I want people to protest peacefully. They need to but no violence. Japan PM is canceling his visit, it's hitting our pride. We are proud to be Indians. When there is a fire or a flood hits, everyone is affected, doesn't discriminate. We will not discriminate between anyone. We will protest,” she continued.

Mamata Banerjee has been one of the devote critics of the bill and has been opposing it even before it was passed by the parliament on December 11, Wednesday. The All India Trinamool Congress chief is also strongly against the National Register of Citizens, which she declares is a well-thought-out plan exercised to target minorities in India. She has got the support from her equivalents in Kerala and Punjab who have also labeled it "unconstitutional".

Naming BJP as Bengal's 'Paap' and India's 'Abhishaap', Mamata Banerjee has decided that no one will be thrown out. The State Government has the power to implement NRC, which she has decided will not be done. The chief minister blamed the BJP for dividing the country based on religion. She also said she is anxious that Assam was the BJP government.