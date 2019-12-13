Mamata Banerjee Quick To Politicise Japan PM's Cancelled Visit To Attack Govt On CAB, NRC

Lashing out at the BJP-led central government over the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would not allow its implementation in the state "under any circumstances". Referring to the Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's scheduled visit to Assam, Banerjee said it would be a "blot" on the country's reputation if he scraps the plan, amid protests over the Citizenship Act across Northeast. Even as she was speaking, the MEA confirmed that the planned visit had indeed been cancelled.

Addressing a press meet in Digha, Banerjee, said, "Japan PM is cancelling his visit, it's hitting our pride. We are proud to be Indians."

Further talking over the issue she said, "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal. We will not implement the amended Act, even though it has been passed in Parliament. The BJP can't just bulldoze the states to implement it," Banerjee said.

"Punjab, Kerala won't let this happen. North East won't implement it. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. Let the BJP play that card, but we won't. When there is a fire or a flood hits, everyone is affected, it doesn't discriminate. We will not discriminate between anyone. We will protest," she added.

Mass protest against CAB

Announcing a series of protest programmes across the state from December 16-18 Banerjee said, "To please one's manifesto, they are doing whatever they want. Media advisory is being issued. You can't show the truth. I congratulate everyone who is protesting against NRC and CAB. We will do mass protest. Will go to jail, will witness torture but won't accept CAB. BJP wants to do a rally and incite riots in the name of celebration. I invite everyone in the Protest rally. Students, civil society. Everyone who wants to join in."

The CM also said that she has canceled her visit to Delhi to attend a meeting on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. "The Citizenship Act will divide India. As long as we are in power, not a single person in the state will have to leave the country," the chief minister added.

What is CAB?

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB), making it a law. The Citizenship Amendment Act amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts exempt the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the region and will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

