"Farooq Abdullah's Detention For Another Three Months Unconstitutional": Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the detention of National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah for another three months.Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee called the move unconstitutional.

Farooq Abdullah detention extended by three months under Public Safety Act... This is a very sad state of affairs. In our democratic country this is happening. These are unconstitutional steps — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 14, 2019

Farooq Abdulla's detention in Jammu and Kashmir has been extended by another three months under the Public Safety Act. He has been under detention since the historic abrogation of article 370 on August 5 and the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. The three-term chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir would continue to remain at his residence for another three months.

READ | 4,000 Passports Delivered Across Jammu, Kashmir Region Post Aug 5: Prasad

He was charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 17, when the Supreme Court was to hear MDMK leader Vaiko's petition stating that Abdulla was detained illegally. Officials have said that the public order provision of PSA allows the administration to arrest a person for a span of three to six months without a trial.

READ | 11 Airports In Jammu And Kashmir Put Up For Bidding Under UDAN 4.0

Abrogation of article 370

On August 5, the central government decided to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking article 370 and 35a despite the opposition creating ruckus in the parliament over the abrogation. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tried with all his might to seek help from the United Nations as well as other Islamic nations but failed to seek support against India’s move to abrogate Article 370 as it was an internal matter of India. The state of Jammu and Kashmir was officially converted into Union territories on October 31 with Girish Chandra Murmu swearing-in as the first lieutenant governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Radha Krishna Mathur swearing-in as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh.

READ | Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Kill 157 Terrorists In 2019

READ | Jammu Police Launches 'free Night Ride' For Women In Distress