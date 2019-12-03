Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Kill 157 Terrorists In 2019

In a major success against terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces have managed to kill 157 terrorists including top terror commanders in 2019.

GoI on terror incidents

“Security agencies continue to receive inputs about the intention of terror outfits that are supported and sponsored from across the border, to indulge in terror attacks and breach of security in Jammu and Kashmir. Based on these inputs and past history of cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, all necessary precautions and preventive steps including Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) are undertaken by the security forces in a proactive manner to flush out terrorists and 157 terrorists have been neutralized during the year 2019 so far. Moreover, the security grid has mounted concerted efforts for launching operations against the residual terrorists,” Government said in Lok Sabha.

In the year 2016, security forces killed 135 terrorists while 22 were arrested by them. Also, 207 and 244 civilians were killed in the years 2017 and 2018 respectively. The number of terrorists arrested in these two years amounts to 18 and 16 respectively.

Ceasefire violations

As Pakistan is trying hard to carry out major terror strikes in Kashmir by pushing terrorists in the valley, the Pakistani Army is carrying out Ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and International Border. “There have been 950 incidents of Ceasefire Violations along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir region during the last three months (August to October 2019). Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the Indian Army. Also, all violations of ceasefire and infiltration are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate General of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries.”

In the year 2016, 322 terror-related incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir resulting in a loss of 15 civilians while 66 were injured. In 2017, 40 civilians were killed while 99 others were injured in 342 terror incidents in the state. The terror graph in the then state of Jammu and Kashmir rose to almost double-figure in 2018 when 614 terror incidents took place, killing 39 civilians and injuring 63 others. In 2019, 586 incidents to terrorism have been reported till the 10th of November in which 36 civilians were killed and 183 got injured.

