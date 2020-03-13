Mamata Banerjee Felicitates Mohun Bagan For I-League Win; Spreads Coronavirus Awareness

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitated heritage football club Mohun Bagan for the winning of I-League on Friday. At Kolkata's iconic Netaji Indoor Stadium, the Bengal Chief Minister announced grants of rupees twenty-one lakhs to the football club for its internal development. Similar grants were announced to East Bengal football club as well.

"Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are our pride. Congratulations to Mohun Bagan on winning i-league and making us all proud," said Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister took the stage to assure all its sportspersons that her government will take care of all of them. She stated that everyone who has got 'Banga Samman' their medical needs will be taken care off and they don't need to worry. She also stated that her government will make a smart card under its medical program 'Sashtha Sathi' which will help people use it for the medical purpose up to five lakh rupees.

Mamata Banerjee also took the opportunity to speak on Coronavirus and how it is affecting sports events as well. "Restrictions for programs are there but it's a big event so we didn't cancel it. Coronavirus is major but we have to fight it. Don't panic. Not all coughs and cold are due to Coronavirus. Visit a doctor if there are issues, stay home for 14 days and rest. Take care and don't panic. Let's try and avoid major crowded areas. Even in Ranji and ISL, matches are happening without the audience. We have to take precautions," said Mamata Banerjee.

She also laid the importance of sports and how it keeps the mind healthy as well. She said that her government even though is 'poor' will do everything that can be. "Sports is important. Keep the mind fit and the body will be fit too. Whatever we need for our sportsmen we will take care of them. We are poor but we will do everything we can," said Mamata Banerjee.

