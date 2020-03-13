Coronavirus Outbreak: Swiggy, Zomato Take Measures To Fight The Pandemic

As the cases of coronavirus have been increasing rapidly across the nation, food delivery apps, Swiggy and Zomato, are now taking proactive measures to protect their employees from getting infected. The two companies have introduced several measures to protect their employees including delivery persons. The delivery partners working with Swiggy has also been asked to self-quarantine themselves for the recommended period in case they notice symptoms.

Earlier this week, Swiggy also sent out an advisory email to all its customers, updating them about some of the proactive measures they have taken to deal with the novel coronavirus. The company in a statement said that the safety of the customers, employees, delivery partners and restaurant partners has always been a matter of top priority. The statement further said that their delivery partners are continually being trained in best practices of respiratory hygiene, proper method and frequency of washing hands and identification of associated symptoms.

READ: 'Coronavirus Is A Bio-weapon': Congress' Manish Tewari Supports Popular Theory Claim

Precautionary methods

The email further also pointed out that the company is providing free medical consultation to its delivery partners noticing any symptoms associated with the deadly virus. Furthermore, the company advised its customers to request a delivery partner to leave their package by the door in case they are feeling unwell.

The email read, “Our delivery partners have also been advised to self-quarantine themselves for the recommended period upon noticing any symptoms. To ensure their financial safety, we are committed to supporting them financially in such situations,” one of the points listed in the advisory reads”.

READ: Priyanka Chopra On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It's All About Namaste'

On the other hand, Zomato has also advised all their customers to exercise their right to best judgement to work-from-home. The company has also reportedly created an internal emergency response team to reach out for support. The food delivery app has also been utilising its partner apps as well as SMS services to broadcast WHO best practices and other important information such as coronavirus testing laboratory locations as issued by the Ministry of Health.

READ: Rahul Gandhi Takes On Govt Over Coronavirus; Rakes Up Economy, Says "it Is Stupor"

READ: India To Send Medical Relief Team To Maldives Amid Coronavirus Outbreak