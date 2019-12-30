'Mamata Banerjee Is A Ghost Fearful Of Lord Ram': BJP Leader Rajkumari Keshari 

BJP West Bengal Vice-President Rajkumari Keshari on Sunday said that TMC chief and State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a "ghost who is fearful of Lord Ram". Keshari was in Bankura to attend a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

"She (Mamata) doesn't have glory, she doesn't have the qualification to become Chief Minister," said Keshari.

'The female ghost is fearful of Lord Ram'

"She is a ghost as whenever she hears the name Ram she comes out from car and challenges people. The female ghost is fearful of Lord Ram," she added. As massive protests have broken out nationwide over the citizenship law, BJP has started an outreach programme to rubbish the fake news and myths surrounding the law. According to sources, the top leadership of the party, including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month.

Mamata against CAA, NRC and NPR

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has opposed the CAA, NRC and the NPR and has denied implementing them in the state. Trinamool Congress on Saturday staged sit-ins against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). TMC leaders and activists took part in the demonstrations across the state, party sources said. Senior state ministers Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim were among the TMC leaders who participated in the sit-ins in their respective constituencies in Kolkata.

Hakim wondered if people have to prove their citizenship after exercising their franchise in the elections. "People of West Bengal will never accept CAA and NRC," he said. Taking a dig at the TMC protests, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "Even TMC supporters are not attending the anti-CAA agitations of their party supremo (Mamata Banerjee) who must have got tired after walking for miles in marches and getting a tepid response from the people."

Nationwide protests have broken out over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

