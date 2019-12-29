Dilip Ghosh: Mamata Should Concentrate On Governance Rather Than Taking To Streets

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for organising marches against the new citizenship law saying that "she should concentrate on governance rather than always taking to streets". His comments came in the backdrop of the fact that Mamata Banerjee has vociferously protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, opposing it tooth and nail. She has organised marches and rallies opposing the new citizenship law.

Speaking to the media Ghosh said, "Those who have to run the government are on the streets and hence we all can see the condition of the state. Mamata Banerjee should concentrate on running the state and on governance rather than taking to streets. She is giving compensation to anti-social elements who died in Karnataka during anti-CAA protests while her party leaders and she never visits or give compensation to families of those who have died in West Bengal."

READ | Chidambaram Issues Shocking Rant At Army Chief Over His 'leadership' Remarks

Banerjee on Thursday announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. "We will pay a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the new citizenship law," Chief Minister Banerjee had at a public rally. Chief Minister Banerjee said that she would tell all the students to continue their protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but in a democratic way.

READ | Danish Kaneria Reveals The 'Bitter Truth'; Alleges PCB Introduced Him To The Spot-Fixer

Anti-CAA protest led by Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has been leading protests against the NRC and the CAA for the last few weeks. She has led quite a few protest marches and has given speech after speech to put forward the points about what she claims the unjust nature of the NRC and CAA. She has also called for all opposition parties across the nation to come together against the CAA and the NRC.

The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee has stalled the preparation and updating of the National Population Register (NPR) process amid the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Banerjee has vociferously said , 'No CAA, No NRC' in West Bengal. She has written to several Opposition leaders for joint opposition to the Act. She has also suggested a UN-monitored referendum on the issue and has maintained that NRC and CAA will never be implemented in Bengal.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Writes Poem On Twitter Criticising CAA And NRC

Mamata Banerjee has been among the leaders to voice out strong dissent against the Delhi police action against the protestors from Delhi's Jamia Millia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University where the protests turned violent with incidents of stone-pelting and damaging public property.

READ | NRC Required In West Bengal : Dilip Ghosh

(with ANI inputs)