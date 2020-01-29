Mamata Banerjee Launches Her Book On CAA, NRC & NPR

As the tensions in regard to Citizenship Amendment Act increases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched her book 'Why We Are Saying No CAA, NO NRC, No NPR' at 44th International Kolkata Book Fair.

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal CM agreed to have talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) but has put a condition to do so. The CM has asked the Centre to revoke the contentious Act prior to holding any such talks.

READ | Mamata Wields Paintbrush To Protest Against CAA, NRC

Slamming the Centre for terming the Opposition parties as anti-national, Banerjee said that protesting against the Centre's decisions does not make anyone anti-national.

"It is good that the Prime Minister is ready for talks but first take back the CAA. They did not call an all-party meet before taking a decision on Kashmir and CAA. NRC, NPR, and CAA -- these three are bad for the country. We are ready for talks but first withdraw NRC," said the Chief Minister at an event.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Says 'Ready To Talk With PM Modi On CAA' If Centre Revokes The Act

West Bengal passes anti-CAA resolution

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the CAA, which was moved by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal is the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA.

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | West Bengal Becomes Fourth State To Pass Anti-CAA Resolution As Mamata Banerjee Ups Ante

PM Modi meets Mamata post-CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on January 11 at Kolkata's Raj Bhavan and had a 20-minute chat on the current issues plaguing the state.

Post-meeting, Banerjee stated it was a courtesy meet and that she had raised her government's concern against the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). She further stated that the PM assured her that further discussions will be held in Delhi. The Prime Minister was on a two-day visit to Kolkata on the occasion of 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust. Anti-CAA resolution

READ | 'Do Not Commit Such Blunder': Rajnath On Anti-CAA Resolutions Passed By Non-BJP States

(Inputs from ANI, Image source: ANI)