West Bengal Becomes Fourth State To Pass Anti-CAA Resolution As Mamata Banerjee Ups Ante

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the State Assembly on Monday. With the support of all other opposition members, Left and Congress, apart from the BJP, the house passed the resolution in the evening. With this, Bengal became the fourth state to pass a resolution against the newly amended act, the other states being Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan.

'There is a lot of panic among the citizens of India'

The resolution was tabled by Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee. Dr Chatterjee stated that under rule 169, they were moving the resolution since the central government has issued a notification regarding NPR, but the government has not issued any clear orders on NRC and CAA, and there is a lot of panic among the citizens of India. He further went on to state that on several occasions, the PM has said that CAA is not to take away citizenship but to grant one but the Act doesn’t mention this hence it is creating confusion.

The Assembly saw some opposition to the resolution by BJP MLA Swadhin Sarkar, who went ahead to thank Amit Shah for introducing the CAA amidst massive uproar by ruling TMC MLAs. Although the Left and Congress supported the resolution brought in the ruling party, CPI-M MLA Sujan Chakraborty questioned the intentions of Mamata Banerjee on the reasons behind the resolution which was not supported when Congress tabled it last month.

'...they know nothing of nationalism'

"I’m welcoming the resolution. Students, women, children everyone has hit the streets to protest against the NRC, CAA. They are saying all those holding rights are not citizens. Those who came to power with the votes of these people whom they are regarding as non-citizens, they have no business to make such comments. Take up challenges like Aishe Ghosh, stand for those agitating at Park Circus. Those who talk about Nathuram, they know nothing of nationalism. Let NPR be completely stopped in the state. We propose that schools in the state should make students recite the constitution every day", said the Left leader along with why wasn’t the resolution brought on January 9 as he stated that it was because CM Mamata Banerjee wanted to hold a meeting with the PM.

The discussion came to end with the entire opposition and ruling MLA's voted in favour of bringing the resolution apart from BJP. CM Mamata Banerjee ended the discussion from the Government's side, in which she answered the Left law maker's intent of her meeting the PM. "Those who are shouting that why I met PM, I want to tell them there is something called a protocol. Each time PM visited a Congress-ruled state, the CM received him too. But, we didn’t make any hue and cry about it because we understand the protocol," said Mamata Banerjee.

