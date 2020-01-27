'Do Not Commit Such Blunder': Rajnath On Anti-CAA Resolutions Passed By Non-BJP States

West Bengal on Monday became the fourth opposition-ruled state to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in its Assembly, after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan. Reacting to this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that these states are committing a "constitutional blunder". He made an appeal to the states to "not commit such blunder".

'Do not do such things'

Certain opposition ruling states are passing resolutions in their assemblies that they will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act.



It is nothing but a constitutional blunder. I to appeal to those states not to do such things. Please do not commit such blunder. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 27, 2020

'CAA is in accordance with philosophy of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav'

The Defence Minister in another tweet said, "Mahatma Gandhi, Nehruji and even Dr Manmohan Singh had desired that the minorities facing persecution should be given relief. The CAA has been made keeping the spirit of our Constitution in mind. The CAA is in accordance with the philosophy of ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’."

Rajnath added that the CAA is not made to hurt sentiments of any religion but to give relief to the victims facing religious persecution. He further said that certain forces "want to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims" on the issue of CAA.

'If anyone is disturbed, we will stand for them'

Rajnath Singh also slammed the Opposition for 'unnecessarily creating misapprehensions' about the CAA and NRC on Monday. “You should carry out your duties as an opposition party. But at the same time, I appeal to you not to forget your duties towards the nation,” he said while addressing a BJP rally to create awareness on the CAA and NRC in Mangaluru which saw over one lakh people in attendance.

Maintaining that there has been no discussion with regard to the NRC so far, he accused the opposition parties of creating 'unnecessary confusion' among citizens by saying that Muslims have to leave the country if their names don't figure in it. “Not even a single Muslim will be touched. If anyone is disturbed, we will stand for them,” he assured.

