CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Anti-CAA Rally In Kolkata, Hails Student Activism

Continuing her campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will call on students to continue their protest against the CAA and NRC in a democratic way. Speaking at an anti-CAA rally in Kolkata, CM Banerjee said, "I will tell all the students to continue their protest for their democratic rights, in a democratic way."

"How will we live if they snatch away our rights? I want to congratulate all my brothers and sisters of the student community. I know that they are taking threats also. In so many universities, they have threatened action against those joining the movement... If injustice is done to one student, then injustice is done to all students," said Mamata Banerjee, drawing a loud cheer from the crowd.

We will continue our protests peacefully. We will fight for the people: Didi#NoCABNoNRC pic.twitter.com/SHeZyktpMM — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 26, 2019

Why not Aadhar as proof of citizenship?

The Chief Minister led a protest rally against the new law from Rajabazar to Mallick Baazar in the city on Thursday. On reports that Aadhar card won't be enough for proof of citizenship, the TMC supremo said, "First they say make Aadhar cards and then load all our bank, tax and phone data in it. Now they say, Aadhar card has no importance. This after spending thousands of crores on it and making them mandatory for everything."

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that BJP was trying to obscure its economic failures through such laws. "Read the Constitution, give jobs to the youth, give farmers their fair price, give care to workers. They didn't do that, so now they want to kick people out. India will be destroyed if this happens."

