Jharkhand Polls: Mamata Congratulates Oppn Parties For 'winning', Terms It As CAA Verdict

As BJP stares at a loss in Jharkhand while an opposition alliance leads in a majority of seats, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted a congratulatory message to JMM chief Hemant Soren and his allies, Congress and RJD, for "winning". Banerjee noted the results coming in the backdrop of wide protests against the new contentious citizenship law, calling it "a verdict in favour of citizens".

Final results are yet to be declared as counting of votes is underway.

Congratulations @HemantSorenJMM ji, @RJDforIndia, @INCJharkhand on winning. People of Jharkhand have entrusted U to fulfill their aspirations. My good wishes to all brothers/sisters in Jharkhand. Elections were held during #CAA_NRC_Protest. This is a verdict in favour of citizens — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 23, 2019

READ | Jharkhand Elections: BJP Concedes 'Saryu Rai Headed To Victory In Jamshedpur East'

According to the latest tally from the Election Commission, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has tipped the ruling BJP to lead in 29 seats while the latter is at a distant 23. The Congress is ahead in 14 seats while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha is leading in three seats.

READ | Jharkhand Polls | 'Expected': As BJP Trails, Sanjay Raut Takes A Stinging Jibe At Ex-ally

Mamata predicted BJP's Jharkhand loss

After the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress formed the government in Maharashtra, Mamata Banerjee had said the BJP will lose the Jharkhand Assembly elections as they have in other state elections. "BJP tried their whole government, all agencies, full authority to work against the political parties. But I think Jharkhand also they will lose. That is the indication," CM Banerjee had then said.

READ | Jharkhand Polls: RJD Slams BJP After Party Rejects Trends & Claims Victory

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The state saw a six-way battle in five phases with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress battling it out, with the smaller regional parties like AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and RJD trying to play a major part in the elections. As per the Exit Polls conducted on Saturday, Pradeep Bhandari's Jan ki Baat predicted that the BJP would fail to cross the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly. The Congress-JMM-RJD (UPA) alliance was predicted to win over the incumbent BJP government.

READ | Jharkhand: Congress Leader RPN Singh Asserts That Hemant Soren Will Be The Next CM