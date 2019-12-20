Mamata Banerjee Claims 'PM Modi Didn't Vote For CAB In Parliament, Doesn't Support It'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a blistering attack on the BJP government over the new Citizenship law saying during the vote in Parliament over the Bill, the Prime Minister didn't cast his vote and that means he too was not in support of the bill. Addressing an anti-CAA rally in Kolkata, CM Banerjee said, "If the CAB was so good, then why didn't you vote for it Mr. Prime Minister? You were there that day in Parliament but since you didn't cast your vote then I suspect that you too don't support it. If you don't support it, then revoke it, repeal it (sic)."

Hiding facts, bill brought by cowardice

The CM has vehemently opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and her Trinamool Congress Party had voted against the legislation in Parliament. "Look what's happening in the country. Onion prices have reached Rs 200, unemployment is rising, industries are shutting down, the value of rupee has fallen. Only to hide these facts, like a coward, they bring a bill. And whoever protests against it, they label them anti-national," Banerjee said getting a thundering cheer from the crowd.

'BJP no decider of citizenship'

Mamata Banerjee also cited the BJP's constitution in 1980 for saying that the party was not part of the Independence struggle. "You were formed in 1980. You were not there at the time of independence, you were not with Gandhi, Netaji, Vallabhai Patel, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Ambedkar; you didn't see Guru Nanak nor Bhagat Singh nor Rajendra Prasad." She added that the party was just in power for over five years and that doesn't make them the decision-maker of who is a citizen and who is not.

'Shall we look for documents in Gujarat, UP?'

"If my mother would be required to provide her birth certificate, then yours too will have to. First, you make sure that you have everything... I don't have my mother's birth certificate, but shall we look into Gujarat or UP or Tripura to determine your records. We can do it now to know when your Chief Minister in Tripura came (sic)," Mamata Banerjee said drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Mamata defends UN poll remark

Addressing the press on Friday, Mamata Banerjee defended her statement about UN intervention in anti-CAA protests and said that she only urged the UN to keep a watch on the ongoing protests and the media has misquoted her. Asserting that she has been “doing politics” since 1970, she said that she does not want BJP to lecture her on what she should do. Mamata Banerjee asserted that she believes in peaceful protests against CAA and will lead one on December 23.

