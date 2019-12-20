WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams Mamata For Ignoring Appeal, Warns Of Dangerous Consequences

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for ignoring his appeal to withdraw her statement seeking the intervention of the United Nations. Maintaining that she had taken an unconstitutional route, he reckoned that this had damaged India’s democratic fabric. He also warned that such an approach could potentially result in “dangerous consequences”. Furthermore, Governor Dhankar asserted that no nation loving individual could appreciate her stance.

Read: Mamata Banerjee Provokes With UN Call, Dares BJP To Conduct 'monitored Referendum On CAA'

.@MamataOfficial. I am saddened that CM Mamata Bannerjee has taken to totally unacceptable unconstitutional route by her public stance of seeking outside intervention in our internal matters and ignored my appeal. This has immeasurably caused damage to our democratic fabric. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 20, 2019

Read: Mamata Banerjee Govt Stays Census Updation Process In West Bengal Amid Anti-CAA Violence

In the name of our Founding Fathers I fervently appeal to her to act as per her oath and regretfully withdraw her statement. As a senior leader and constitutional functionary she cannot be oblivious to the potentially dangerous consequences of such approach. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 20, 2019

Her stance is an outrage of essence and letter of of our constitution and no nation loving person can appreciate or countenance it. I am sure she would forthwith revisit her stance. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 20, 2019

Read: MHA To Form Rules Of Citizenship Act Soon:'No Automatic Citizenship To Illegal Immigrants'

'A referendum on CAA'

Banerjee, who is also the chief of Trinamool Congress has been vehemently against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Governor's reaction comes after her statement at an anti-CAA rally on Thursday. On this occasion, she dared BJP to allow an “impartial organization” such as the UN to conduct a nationwide referendum on the Act. Moreover, she exuded confidence that people would give an appropriate response.

Mamata Banerjee remarked, “If BJP has guts, let an impartial organization like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission do a referendum on CAA and ask people if they accept it or not. No BJP, NO TMC involved. Let's see what people say.”

Read: Trinamool Govt Snaps Internet Services In Parts Of WB, Party Continues Rally Against CAA