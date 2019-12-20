The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams Mamata For Ignoring Appeal, Warns Of Dangerous Consequences

General News

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for ignoring his appeal to withdraw her statement seeking UN intervention.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for ignoring his appeal to withdraw her statement seeking the intervention of the United Nations. Maintaining that she had taken an unconstitutional route, he reckoned that this had damaged India’s democratic fabric. He also warned that such an approach could potentially result in “dangerous consequences”. Furthermore, Governor Dhankar asserted that no nation loving individual could appreciate her stance.  

Read: Mamata Banerjee Provokes With UN Call, Dares BJP To Conduct 'monitored Referendum On CAA'

Read: Mamata Banerjee Govt Stays Census Updation Process In West Bengal Amid Anti-CAA Violence

Read: MHA To Form Rules Of Citizenship Act Soon:'No Automatic Citizenship To Illegal Immigrants'

'A referendum on CAA' 

Banerjee, who is also the chief of Trinamool Congress has been vehemently against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Governor's reaction comes after her statement at an anti-CAA rally on Thursday. On this occasion, she dared BJP to allow an “impartial organization” such as the UN to conduct a nationwide referendum on the Act. Moreover, she exuded confidence that people would give an appropriate response.

Mamata Banerjee remarked, “If BJP has guts, let an impartial organization like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission do a referendum on CAA and ask people if they accept it or not. No BJP, NO TMC involved. Let's see what people say.” 

Read: Trinamool Govt Snaps Internet Services In Parts Of WB, Party Continues Rally Against CAA

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG