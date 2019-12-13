Sibal Tells Amit Shah To 'Dowse Fires, Not Play With It' As Pleas Challenge CAB In SC

After filing the plea challenging the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Indian Union Muslim League, Congress leader Kapil Sabil on Friday has shared three requests to Home Minister Amit Shah. Taking to Twitter, Sibal requested Shah to dowse fires, not play with it. Listing the Home Minister's duties he appealed Shah to reflect on his decisions before he sleeps - hinting towards the slew of contentious bills introduced by him and passes by the parliament.

Prashant Kishor attacks Nitish Kumar over CAB, says 'Non-BJP CMs must clarify stance'

Sibal's requests to Amit Shah

Amit Shah :



Our request:



1) Dowse fires , not play with fire

2) Make people feel secure not insecure

3) Build bridges not destroy them



Your duty : Unite the country not divide it



Think before you leap

Reflect before you sleep — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 13, 2019

IUML files plea against CAB in SC

Earlier on Thursday, the IUML's four petitioners -Lok Sabha MPs Kunhalikutty PK, Navas Kani, ET Mohammed Basheer and Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab roped in Sibal to represent their plea challenging the bill. Talking to reporters after filing the plea, Kunhalikutty demanded that the bill be scrapped as it termed it to be 'unconstitutional', violating Article 14 of the Constitution. Apart from the Muslim League, Opposition leaders like Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi have stated 'I have no doubt that it deserves to be challenged'. Furthermore, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is also set to challenge the bill in the apex court.

IUML's PK Kunhalikutty claims, 'CAB won't stand in SC' after filing writ plea against CAB

Joint Movement against CAB cancels protest

Meanwhile, the Joint Movement against Citizenship Amendment Bill called off their strike in Tripura on Thursday after their leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed their concerns. The movement is an umbrella organization of all groups in Tripura who are against the CAB. They have been assured by Shah that all their concerns would be addressed.

On the other hand, protests against the bill are still ongoing in Assam. Tens of thousands of protesters against CAB descended on the streets of Assam on Wednesday, clashing with police, with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, etc. While curfew has been lifted from parts of Assam from 8 AM - 1 PM, five columns of Army have been deployed at several places in the state and two columns in Tripura, apart from the Assam rifles who are already stationed there.

JDU rift over CAB explodes: Prashant Kishor reminds CM Nitish Kumar of 'victory of 2015'

What is CAB?

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB), making it a law. The Citizenship Amendment Act amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts exempt the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the region and will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.