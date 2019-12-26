In 7th Anti-CAA Protest, Mamata Banerjee Slams Karnataka CM For Withholding Compensation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata for the 5th consecutive time and 7th in 10 days against the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act. The rally which turned into a public meeting at its end witnessed the Chief Minister reiterating her stand of no implementation of National Register of Citizens in West Bengal. The rally saw an array of the top brass of TMC, and it saw Mamata Banerjee asking the student community to unite and keep the movement going in a peaceful manner.

"Our movement is increasing day by day, it basically means people are supporting it. I have done protests since my college days. I will always support students movement. We express our solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia, IIT Kanpur and other universities who are protesting against the CAA and the NRC", said the West Bengal chief minister asking students to carry on with their protests. She also told them that she will always be by their side.

Mamata Banerjee also stated that she too has been opposed at Jadavpur University and Presidency University where students have protested against her but she has never used force on them. She also stated that students are the future of our country, and BJP is trying to divide them.

Speaking at a protest rally, the Trinamool Congress supremo accused BJP of not keeping its promises and also hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's remark about putting on hold compensation to families of two people killed in police firing on anti-CAA protesters in Mangaluru.

"Karnataka Chief Minister announced compensation for the deceased; now he has taken it back. Now he said that they were criminals. My party is not so rich, but our delegation will visit the families of the deceased. We will not be able to give much but some amount as per our limit", said Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Banerjee hit out at Karnataka government's order that it would not give any compensation to their families if the investigation proved the involvement of the two persons in the violence during the December 19 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.