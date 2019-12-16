'Mamata Banerjee's Rally Against CAA Is Unconstitutional & Inflammatory': WB Governor

West Bengal Governor has expressed his 'extreme anguish' as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has opened front against the government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 as an averse to its implementation in the state. At loggerheads with Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called her rally and protest as "unconstitutional." The Governor of West Bengal called upon the chief minister to "retrieve the grim situation."

"Mamata Banerjee, I am extremely anguished that Chief Minister and Ministers are to spearhead rally against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon Chief Minister to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation," tweeted the Governor. The West Bengal Governor even summoned chief secretary and DGP for briefing after violent protests against amended citizenship law in Bengal

He also expressed his gratitude towards the section of society who have urged the protesters to shun violence. "Gratitude to Intellectuals, filmmakers, actors and stage artists who urged protestors to shun violence. I hope others in such a category would similarly come forward. We are constitutionally obliged to follow law of the land and as Governor enjoined to ensure it and am at it," he said in another tweet. The Governor urged Mamata Banerjee on Sunday to withdraw advertisements showing that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state.

West Bengal protests

Protests against the Citizenship Act continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday, prompting the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government to suspend internet services in six districts--Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas. "Despite several requests by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, it was found that a few communal outfits have been carrying out violent protests and trying to spread false propaganda. In view of the situation, the administration has decided to temporarily suspend internet services in six districts of the state," the official said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool held peaceful rallies in various parts of the state against the amended Citizenship Act. Several senior party leaders, including ministers, led the rallies, appealing to the people to maintain calm and refrain from engaging in violence. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will hit the streets from Monday against the contentious legislation.

"Once again I appeal to all not to resort to violence and disturb public order, tranquility, and peace. It must be kept in mind that police stations, railway stations, airports, post offices, government offices, public transport, are public property. Vandalizing public as well as private property in any form will not be tolerated and will strictly be dealt according to the law" said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while reiterating her stand on CAB and NRC.

