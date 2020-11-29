Man Alleges Neurological Illness After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Shot, Sends Legal Notice

A Chennai-based businessman has claimed that he suffered from severe neurological and psychological symptoms after being administered with a dose of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate - Covishield. The 40-year-old trial candidate has sent a legal notice to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), ICMR, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CEO of AstraZeneca and the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Higher Education and Research. As per PTI, he was administered the shot of Covishield - which is being developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India - at Chennai's Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER).

The volunteer has sought Rs 5 crore compensation for allegedly suffering serious neurological and psychological symptoms after taking the dose and has also demanded the testing, manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine candidate be stopped immediately.

"He further states that he is still far from being all right and has to be under medical care for a long time to come. Therefore, for all the trauma he is undergoing and with an uncertain future in his health, he should be given a financial compensation of Rs. 5 crores within two weeks from the receipt of this notice," the legal notice by the volunteer reads.

DCGI investigating causal links

Chief of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases (ECD) department of the ICMR, Dr Samiran Panda has informed that the DGCI is investigating the cause links. "Any hurried inquiry or inferences prone to be wrong. Both the institutional ethics committee and the DCGI are investigating the causal links, if any, between the adverse events and investigational product, which is an anti-coronavirus vaccine," PTI quoted Dr Panda.

Covishield's road to approval has been full of hurdles so far with the trials being stopped briefly by the DCGI in September. On September 11, the DCGI had directed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to halt the recruitment for phase 2 and phase 3 trials of the vaccine candidate as AstraZeneca had paused the trials in other countries due to an 'unexplained illness' in a particular study. The trials were restarted on September 15.

Moreover, questions have been raised over the vaccine's efficacy rate which was revealed on Monday. Oxford and AstraZeneca reported that their vaccine appeared to be 62% effective in people who received two doses, and 90% effective when volunteers were given a half dose followed by a full dose. They did not mention at the time, but later acknowledged, that a manufacturing issue had resulted in “a half dose of the vaccine being administered as the first dose” to some participants.

Some scientists have expressed concern about gaps in the data and the way the results were reported. Only 2,741 people received the half dose, making it hard to know if the effectiveness seen in the group is real or a statistical quirk. A total of 8,895 people received two full doses.

SII to seek emergency authorization for Covishield

The development comes as the Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO, Adar Poonawalla on Saturday stated that the biotech firm is set to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for an emergency use license of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate - Covishield - in the next two weeks. Poonawalla has also shed light upon his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today when he had visited the Serum Institute in Pune to take stock of the vaccine development personally. He also revealed that the Centre is likely to purchase nearly 300-400 million doses of the vaccine by July 2021. Moreover, he asserted that India will be prioritized first for the distribution countries followed by the African countries. PM Modi also deliberated upon the pros and cons of other COVID vaccine contenders, the logistical issues and the pricing issues, Poonawalla said.

