'Mandatory To Respect Marathi' Says MNS, Warns Amazon & Flipkart Of 'intense Agitation'

In a big development, MNS threatened to launch an agitation against Amazon and Flipkart for the non-inclusion of Marathi as a preferred language in their Apps. While customers in India can access Amazon services in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, Flipkart is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages only. In identical letters addressed to the top officials of Amazon and Flipkart on Wednesday, MNS leader Akhil Chitre maintained that it was essential to respect Marathi, which is the official language of Maharashtra.

Claiming that Marathi-speaking customers had been left in the lurch, he affirmed that MNS will not tolerate any insult to the Marathi language in Mumbai. At the same time, Chitre gave a choice to the e-commerce giants to tender an apology and include Marathi in the 'Choose your preferred language' option. Contending that this was a ploy to belittle Marathi by giving preference to South Indian languages, the MNS leader warned that the management shall bear the sole responsibility for the consequences of the "intense agitation".

Read: Hathras Case: Raj Thackeray Lambasts UP Govt's 'narrative', Demands Centre's Intervention

Here are the letters addressed to Amazon & Flipkart:

Read: Raj Thackeray Fined Rs 1,000 For Not Wearing Mask Aboard Ferry

Text of the letter:

"In reference to the aforesaid subject, I want to bring to your notice that it is mandatory to appropriately use and respect Marathi, which is the official language of Maharashtra. In your company's App, many languages are available in the 'Choose your preferred language' option which is useful for getting information, buying items, etc. However, the absence of Marathi in the list of languages is an attempt to sideline the Marathi language. The App is not available in Marathi for Marathi-speaking customers and those who admire Marathi.

Bear in mind that the MNS will never tolerate the injustice meted out to the Marathi language in Mumbai, which is Maharashtra's capital. But if this has happened by mistake, you should issue an apology and pay serious attention to including Marathi in the list of the languages at the earliest. However, if this is an attempt to impose the language of other states on Maharashtra, then you will have to face an intense agitation. Your management board will be responsible for all consequences."

Read: Raj Thackeray Rejects Cousin Uddhav's 'E-Bhoomi Pujan' Suggestion, Wants Delay In Function

Read: Raj Thackeray Asks Maha Govt To Reopen Temples; Says 'will March To See Our God' Otherwise