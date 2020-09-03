Raj Thackeray Asks Maha Govt To Reopen Temples; Says 'will March To See Our God' Otherwise

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray questioning him on why the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had turned a blind eye to the sentiments of Hindus. Asking him why temples were still closed given the fact that malls were open and public gatherings up to 100 people were allowed, Raj Thackeray said, "The god-loving devotees are still being kept away from their God. Why is there such a resistance to opening up Temples?"

"If the government is easing out rules for malls and public gathering and has formulated a set of protocols, the same can be done for the entry into temples as well," the MNS Supremo said in his letter.

He also added how during this period Hindu festivals like Aashadi Wati, Govinda and Ganesh Utsav had been observed with tremendous maturity, adhering to rules and regulations. "I have full faith that my Hindu brothers and sisters will meticulously abide by the protocols set by the government," he said.

Govt standing between God & devotees

The MNS Chief also directed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's attention towards the pujaris and those in the religious sector who had been facing losses, missing out on festivals which was hurting their livelihood. "Recently, the priests from Trimbakeshwar came to meet me and voiced their sufferings. A temple is the focal point for many small towns and they form the basis of the economic inputs into the towns. If this very chain is broken, who are they going to pray to?" asked Raj Thackeray.

"I firmly believe, that the government should not be an obstacle between God and it’s devotees. If the government ignores the pleas of the people in this respect, we will then have to put aside the restrictions laid and march ahead to see our God," he said.

