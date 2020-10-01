Hathras Case: Raj Thackeray Lambasts UP Govt's 'narrative', Demands Centre's Intervention

Amid the growing nationwide uproar on the Hathras gangrape, MNS president Raj Thackeray on Thursday called for the intervention of the Central government. Describing the horrific crime as "disturbing", he opined that the hasty cremation of the victim's body indicated a sinister conspiracy. In a veiled reference to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi being stopped from visiting Hathras, Thackeray cast aspersion on the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the case.

In a statement, the MNS chief also took a veiled dig at Kangana Ranaut for not effectively raising her voice on this issue. Moreover, he lamented that sections of the media were refraining from attacking the UP government. Maintaining that it was not acceptable to forget this incident, Thackeray slammed the UP administration's alleged "unruly" conduct.

UP government forms SIT to probe case

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gang-raped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Amid huge protests outside the hospital demanding justice for the deceased woman, her body was brought to the village by the police at around 1 am on Wednesday. In an official statement, the Hathras Police refuted the notion that the body was forcefully cremated in the dead of the night without conducting the final rites. However, the victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police.

The UP government announced that her kin will be given Rs.25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house. Also, one family member will get a government job. A three-member SIT has been formed to probe the case, which will be heard in a fast-track court. Earlier in the day, the Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognizance of this horrific crime, seeking a response from the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Assistant Director-General of Police Law & Order, Hathras District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police by October 12.

