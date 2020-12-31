Manipur: Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Chandel Area, Epicenter Near Moirang

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitudes hit Chandel area in Manipur at 5:21 pm today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. As per the official Twitter handle of National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake's epicentre was 40 km underground, 35 km south-southeast of Moirang.

This comes nearly two weeks after a moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale jolted Manipur on December 18.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.1, Occurred on 31-12-2020, 17:21:00 IST, Lat: 24.19 & Long: 93.85, Depth: 40 Km ,Location: 35 km SSE of Moirang, Manipur, India for more information https://t.co/ct1H2nY8Kt pic.twitter.com/KsP35UFnQS — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 31, 2020

