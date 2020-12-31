Last Updated:

Manipur: Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Chandel Area, Epicenter Near Moirang

This comes nearly two weeks after a moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale jolted Manipur on December 18. 

Manipur

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitudes hit Chandel area in Manipur at 5:21 pm today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. As per the official Twitter handle of National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake's epicentre was 40 km underground, 35 km south-southeast of Moirang. 

