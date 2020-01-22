ISRO Chief K Sivan Talks About Gaganyaan 2022, First Look Of Humanoid 'Vyommitra' Released

At the inaugural session of the Symposium in Human Spaceflight and Exploration, ISRO Chief K Sivan spoke about the much-awaited and discussed space exploration mission Gaganyaan 2022 and said that this will work as an opportunity to build national and international collaborations between Indian and foreign space agencies. This includes the corporation between ISRO and Russia's space agency Glavkosmos and America's NASA. Mission Gaganyaan 2022 aims to send Indian astronauts to space for up to 7 days.

"Mission Gaganyaan will provide us opportunities to build a framework for long-term national and international collaborations & cooperation. This mission is not just about sending a human to space," said ISRO Cheif K Sivan.

First look of Humanoid 'Vyommitra'

The ISRO chief also announced that 4 astronauts have already been short-listed for the ambitious mission and that they were being sent to Russia for training by the end of January. The capsule that will carry the astronauts is said to hold a capacity of three people. The first glimpse of the humanoid that ISRO plans to send into space was also released. Vyommitra, the humanoid 'woman' robot is capable of doing multiple tasks and play a pivotal role in ISRO's unmanned mission.

First half humanoid that will be a part of @isro Gaganyaan unmanned mission. Humanoid will take off into space this December 2020 pic.twitter.com/BLHFNZNv3S — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) January 22, 2020

ISRO Cheif K Sivan also stated that while the deadline set by the Prime Minister for the mission was an ambitious target to achieve, it was set keeping in mind the various developments that the ISRO had already achieved regarding the mission.

