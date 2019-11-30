Manoj Tiwari Hits Out At Kejriwal; Alleges CM Misled Delhi On Unauthorized Colonies Bill

BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari has slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday for allegedly misleading the people over the issues of the regularisation of unauthorized colonies in the national capital. In a joint press conference with other Delhi BJP parliamentarians, Tiwari with other BJP leaders said that the Bill on unauthorized colonies passed by the Lok Sabha has "exposed" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who "misguided" people saying no such legislation was going to see the light of the day.

"The Kejriwal government is misleading the people of Delhi. He is lying even on the Bill on unauthorized colonies which was introduced and passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and by Monday it will be passed in the Rajya Sabha too. 17 people gave their opinions on the Bill in the house yesterday, but it makes no difference to people who have no shame left," Tiwari said.

READ | Manoj Tiwari Slams Kejriwal After SC's Ruling On Pollution

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had said that residents of unauthorized colonies do not want any law for regularisation of colonies and they should believe the Central government only when the registration of their properties is completed. "We are saying that the registration should be done. The Centre is saying that the process of registration will start after six months," Kejriwal said.

"They are going to give registration to 100 people for photo opportunities next month. But our question is that why are they not giving registration documents to all stakeholders," Kejriwal added.

READ | AAP Leader Raghav Chadda Comments On BJP's CM Candidate In Delhi, Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari countered allegations

Yesterday, Tiwari countered allegations that the bill was an election measure, saying political parties used to fight elections with promises but his party will go in with a major achievement. Many generations will thank the Modi government for this, he said. The Delhi BJP chief said the AAP government wrote two letters to the Centre -- in 2017 and 2019 -- seeking two years more time, which forced the latter to take the matter in its own hands. The AAP government never wanted the Centre to succeed in its attempt to give ownership rights to the poor people living in these colonies, Tiwari alleged.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Didn't Know Statement About Manoj Tiwari Being CM Will Be Taken So Seriously: Hardeep Puri

READ | WATCH: Manoj Tiwari Avoids Questions On Hardeep's Delhi CM Candidate Statement