Delhi LG Visits Radha Soami Chhattarpur; Assesses Construction Of 10,000 Bed Facility

Shortly after the meeting between the Centre and the Delhi Government concluded on Sunday, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas located in Chhattarpur area where the administration plans to set up a 10,000-bed facility for COVID patients. Baijal stated that authorities would begin construction of the makeshift COVID facility shortly after a feasibility study is done by the district magistrate.

"I have been told that space is available here and as we would need medical infrastructure so I have come to inspect this place. We will take it forward from here," Baijal said. "We will look at the challenges. I have come to look at the feasibility and when we decide we will let you know. COVID-19 is rising in Delhi and need to look at infrastructure. It's a good space but will need to look at how to get medical infrastructure here," he added.

One of the largest COVID facilities

The COVID facility in Chhattarpur that is touted to be one of the biggest facilities and is said to be set up in a 1755 sqft x 703 sqft area equipped with toilet blocks on both sides of the shed and oxygenated beds as well. The facility is said to be built over the 300-acre sprawling campus of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur's Bhati mines.

Accompanying the LG on his inspection BM Mishra, District Magistrate South said that there was already a shed built in the area and the authorities just needed to make into an enclosure by constructing partitions. "We are trying to create a 10,000-bed makeshift hospital where few of the units will be oxygenated beds. We are trying to make 200 enclosures each having 50 to 100 beds and will make available medical facilities. An air-cooling mechanism will also be there," said Mishra.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that in view of the shortage of beds for Corona infected patients in Delhi, the Modi government has decided to immediately give 500 railway coaches to Delhi. "These railway coaches will not only increase 8000 beds in Delhi but this coach will be equipped with all facilities to fight the corona infection," Amit Shah tweeted after the meeting.

It is projected that by the end of July, Delhi will witness 5 lakh cases of Coronavirus and will require over 80,000 beds to successfully tackle the pandemic in the city.

