Here's Which CMs Attended PM Modi's Video-conference On India's Fight Against Coronavirus

Amid the rising spread of Coronavirus, PM Modi on Friday chaired a video conferencing with all Chief ministers to fight the pandemic. This development comes after PM Modi announced his 'Janta curfew' on Sunday from 7 AM -9 PM. The Prime Minister along with his health ministry officials is currently addressing all the Chief Minister along with their health ministers. All state heads were in attendance except Madhya Pradesh where the Chief secretary was in attendance.

Here are the CMs/administrators in attendance:

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Telangana: K Chandrashekhara Rao

Punjab: Capt. Amarinder Singh

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Nagaland: Neiphiu Rio

Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Orissa: Biju Pattnaik

Manipur: N Biren Singh

Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Goa: Pramod Sawant

Puducherry: V Narayanaswamy

Sikkim: Pawan Kumar Chamling

J&K (Governor): GC Murmu

Lakshadweep (Administrator): Dineshwar Sharma

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar

Ladakh (Governor): Radha Krishna Mathur

Tamil Nadu: E Palaniswami

Uttarakhand: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma

Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Mizoram: Zoramthanga

Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

Assam: Sorbanand Sonawal

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - Daman & Diu (administrator): Praful Khoda Patel

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh (administrator): V P Singh Badnore

Himachal Pradesh: Jairam Thakur

Jharkhand: Hemant Soren

Madhya Pradesh (chief secretary): M Gopal Reddy

Andaman & Nicobar (administrator): Anindo Majumdar

PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew'

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. He also appealed citizens to maintain a 'Janta curfew' by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM, a tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working. India's current tally stands at 218 cases, where 22 have been discharged and 4 deaths.

Coronavirus crisis in India

India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

