Here's Which CMs Attended PM Modi's Video-conference On India's Fight Against Coronavirus

Amid the rising spread of Coronavirus, PM Modi on Friday chaired a video conferencing with all Chief ministers to fight the pandemic. This development comes after PM Modi announced his 'Janta curfew' on Sunday from 7 AM -9 PM. The Prime Minister along with his health ministry officials is currently addressing all the Chief Minister along with their health ministers. All state heads were in attendance except Madhya Pradesh where the Chief secretary was in attendance.
Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. He also appealed citizens to maintain a 'Janta curfew' by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM, a tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working. India's current tally stands at 218 cases, where 22 have been discharged and 4 deaths.
India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE
