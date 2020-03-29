Two Indian Army Officers With Travel History Test Positive For Coronavirus

As India battles Coronavirus (COVID-19), two Indian Army officers have tested positive for the pandemic on Sunday, as confirmed by the Indian Army. Both officers had a history of travel in the first/second week when the pandemic broke. While one of the affected officers is a Colonel (Dr) in Kolkata, the other officer is a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in Dehradun.

Army flags off 'Operation Namaste'; enters India's war against Coronavirus

Two Army officers test positive

The Army has also confirmed that both officers are keeping good health and stable. Necessary contact tracing has been done and identified persons have been quarantined. Currently, India's total tally stands at 1024, with 27 deaths.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA orders sealing all state borders, total cases at 1024

Army Flags Off 'Operation Namaste'

On Friday, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Namaste' to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Army Chief General MM Naravane said that it was his force's duty to help the government in its fight against the pandemic. The Indian Army has code-named its anti-Coronavirus operations as Operation Namaste and has, so far, established eight quarantine facilities across the country.

"I am sure we will succeed in Operation Namaste. We have established command wise helplines, any of our personnel can approach them to seek help. Further, the families can also go and visit the nearest Army camp in case any problem emerges. This message is also for the veterans," he said.

MHA orders states: 14-day quarantine for migrant workers who left homes, waives rent

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 1024 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 95 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 203. 27 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19. Visit the official government site here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

Tata Trusts pledges Rs 500 crores for PPEs, testing kits as India battles Coronavirus