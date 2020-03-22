The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BREAKING: This Is The Press Note Regarding Lockdown In 75 Districts In India Amid COVID-19

General News

In a massive development, the Central government has extended the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport till March 21, 2020.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

In a massive development, the Central government has extended the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 31, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. A decision was also taken to suspend all metro rail services till 31st March 2020. Further, the state governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed coronavirus cases. 

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on Sunday morning with Chief Secretaries of all the states by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Also, all the Chief Secretaries informed that there is an overwhelming and spontaneous response to the call for 'Janta Curfew' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here is the official press release:

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Baba Ramdev
BABA RAMDEV SUGGESTS YOGA
Experts claims Air Quality is picking up in quarantined areas
EXPERTS CLAIM AIR QUALITY IMPROVING
Mumbai local trains
MUMBAI LOCALS ON JANTA CURFEW
Janta Curfew
POLICE DEPTS' TWEET ON JANTA CURFEW
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Bihar
BIHAR'S 1ST COVID 19 CASES