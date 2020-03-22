BREAKING: This Is The Press Note Regarding Lockdown In 75 Districts In India Amid COVID-19

In a massive development, the Central government has extended the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 31, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. A decision was also taken to suspend all metro rail services till 31st March 2020. Further, the state governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on Sunday morning with Chief Secretaries of all the states by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Also, all the Chief Secretaries informed that there is an overwhelming and spontaneous response to the call for 'Janta Curfew' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here is the official press release: