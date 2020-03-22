India's Icons Lonely But Beautiful On Janta Curfew As Country Unites By Staying At Home

On Sunday, India is observing a 'Janta Curfew' to reduce the fast-spreading epidemic of novel Coronavirus in the country. The 'Curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Modi began at 7 am on Sunday and will go on till 9 pm in the night. All the states have joined hands with the Centre to promote 'Janta Curfew' and so far the country has responded to it positively as millions put themselves under a 14-hour long voluntary curfew. Here are the images of famous and landmark places across India which are usually crowded or flocked by tourists on a regular day which are deserted on Sunday:

1. Marine Drive, Mumbai

2. Victoria Memorial and Howrah Bridge, Kolkata

3. Marina Beach, Chennai

4. Dal Lake, Srinagar

5. India Gate, Delhi

Delhi Police gives a red rose to people stepping out during curfew

7. No passengers at Majestic bus station in Bengaluru, Karnataka

8. A deserted Anna flyover and Mount Road in Chennai where lakhs of vehicles ply

10. Raghunath Temple, Jammu

11. Golden Temple, Amritsar

12. Girgaum Chowpatty, Mumbai

India fights COVID-19

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Thursday. Across the country, several states have announced partial shutdowns and imposed restrictions on people's movement and gatherings as part of precautionary measures to contain the pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are a total of 324 COVID-19 cases in India so far.

