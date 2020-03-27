The Debate
MASSIVE: Indian Scientists Reveal First Miscroscopic Image Of Coronavirus From 1st Patient

General News

In a massive development in the battle against Coronavirus, Indian scientists on Thursday have revealed a microscopic image of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID19).

Indian

In a massive development in the battle against Coronavirus, Indian scientists on Thursday have revealed a microscopic image of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID19). The image is from the throat swab sample from the first laboratory-confirmed COVID19 case in India, reported on Jan 30 in Kerala. The findings of the study done on the virus have been published in the latest edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR). 

Scientists reveal first image of Coronavirus


 

