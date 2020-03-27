MASSIVE: Indian Scientists Reveal First Miscroscopic Image Of Coronavirus From 1st Patient

In a massive development in the battle against Coronavirus, Indian scientists on Thursday have revealed a microscopic image of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID19). The image is from the throat swab sample from the first laboratory-confirmed COVID19 case in India, reported on Jan 30 in Kerala. The findings of the study done on the virus have been published in the latest edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

Scientists reveal first image of Coronavirus

In a first, Indian scientists have revealed a microscopy image of SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID19). Scientists took the throat swab sample from first laboratory-confirmed COVID19 case in India, reported on Jan 30 in Kerala. The findings are published in the latest edition of the IJMR. pic.twitter.com/1JQcf4VS8y — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020



