HUGE: Rana Kapoor Says He Was 'pressurised' By Congress To Buy Rajiv & Rahul's Portraits

In a massive development in the Priyanka Vadra-Rana Kapoor link that was found through the sale of an MF Husain painting, Republic TV has now accessed a statement by the Yes Bank founder. As per sources, Rana Kapoor has revealed that he bought the portrait of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi against his own and his family's wishes. This comes even as the agency has seized the portraits in question.

Milind Deora tried to convince him

Pointing towards the UPA government, he said, "I had to be on the right side of the government and pressure was built so that I buy those portraits." Letters from former Union Minister Milind Deora have been handed over by Rana Kapoor to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and he has also admitted that Milind Deora tried to convince him to buy the portraits.

Congress slams BJP on Priyanka-Rana Kapoor link

Earlier in the day, Congress hit out at the BJP claiming that they were diverting from the real issue by dredging Vadra's painting sale to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in 2010. Clarifying that Vadra had inherited the M.F Husain painting of her father from the late Prime Minister, Spokesman Randeep Surjewala said that the transaction had been declared in her income tax returns. Targetting the BJP, he said that the real question was the sudden increase in Yes Bank's loan book from Rs 50,000 crores to Rs 2,00,000 crores between 2014-2019.

Proof of Rana Kapoor - Priyanka Vadra link

Earlier in the day, Republic TV has accessed letters written by Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Milind Deora to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in 2010 facilitating the purchase of a painting of late former PM Rajiv Gandhi by artist M F Hussain. Deora in his letter writes to Kapoor addressing him as 'Rana Uncle' to contact Vadra to initiate the purchase. Republic has accessed a cheque issued by Kapoor to Vadra for Rs 2 crores, for purchasing the above-mentioned painting.

ED probe into Rana Kapoor

As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case of alleged kickbacks of Rs 600 crore received by a shell company controlled by the Yes Bank founder and his two daughters. Media reports suggest that the shell company Doit Urban Ventures received kickbacks from Dewan Housing Financial Corporation Ltd (DHFL) for loans worth Rs 4,450 crore granted by Yes Bank. The ED suspects that the amount of Rs 4,450 crore was siphoned off by DHFL through 79 dummy companies, including Doit Urban Ventures. He is the ED's custody after his arrest on Sunday till March 11. CBI too has registered a case against Kapoor, with a lookout notice against all Kapoor family members.

