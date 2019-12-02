Massive War-of-words Between Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi In Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took on each during their election campaign in Jharkhand. Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Chakradharpur, asked people whether illegal migrants should be pushed out of the country or not? His obvious reference was to NRC being implemented all across the country. Amit Shah during his rally also used abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as poll plank and attacked Congress for not redressing both the issues.

Amit Shah appeals for a stable government

Amit Shah appealed to the people that they should vote for a stable government for the development of Jharkhand. "Congress opposed the formation of Jharkhand and Hemant Soren is sitting in the lap of Congress. Only the leadership of Narendra Modi can take Jharkhand on the path of development. In the past 5 years, Raghubar Das has given corruption-free govt. We have given reservations to OBCs. Today Rahul Gandhi is also in Jharkhand, I want to remind him that our 5 years of government is better than his 55 years of government which indulged in atrocities on the tribals. We will apply NRC in the rest of the country and push out every single illegal immigrant."

While addressing his first election rally in Simdega, Jharkhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP. "BJP government is responsible for mob lynchings and one section of the society is threatened". He made an indirect reference to the lynching of Tabrez Ansari, who was lynched in Saraikela in June 2019 and alleged that Jharkhand police tried to protect the accused.

Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP government is suppressing people in the name of religion. "Wherever there is a BJP government people are lynched in the name of religion. People are suppressed and threatened. But when Congress comes to power, it won't happen. Tribals in Jharkhand are being suppressed, their land is being snatched and given to capitalists. A similar case was in Chhattisgarh. Farmers' loans were not waived in Jharkhand. Today the biggest problem is unemployment, which the Modi government is not addressing, they implemented demonetization which has affected the economy. BJP govt is pro-rich government," said Gandhi.

The first phase of election in Jharkhand is over and 4 more phases of polls to go with voting to take place in 68 assembly constituencies, the campaign for Jharkhand election is gaining momentum with Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi campaigning. BJP is seeking the votes in the name of Narendra Modi whereas Congress-JMM combine is targeting the chief minister Raghubar Das. Now all eyes are on the election campaign of PM Modi who will address a rally in Jamshedpur on December 3 where Jharkhand CM Raghuvar Das is locked in a keen battle with BJP rebel Saryu Rai who is contesting as an independent candidate. Now the question is will the BJP ride on Modi magic against the united Mahagathbandhan of JMM-Congress-RJD combined.

