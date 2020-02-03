Gate 2020 Cut Off Marks For Physics, Life Science And Other Subjects. Details Here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 has started. The exam for all 25 papers will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. IIT Delhi has released the subject-wise exam schedule for all 25 papers.

GATE 2020 cut off will be announced with the declaration of result on March 16, 2020. Candidates can download the GATE scorecard after 3 days that is from March 20 from the official website. GATE cut off is the minimum marks that you need to score to qualify the exam. The GATE score is valid for 3 years. The cut off marks for all 25 papers will be released separately in an online mode. The qualifying cutoff of GATE 2020 will be subject-specific, meaning the cutoffs will be different for different subjects.

To take admission in M.Tech courses offered by the courses at IITs, NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other participating colleges, the candidate needs to score marks more than or equal to the cutoff of GATE 2020. Apart from the M.Tech admissions, students who score marks higher than cutoff will be offered highly paid jobs by many Public Sector Undertakings (PSU). Here are cut off marks of the previous years that can help a candidate to predict this year's cut off marks.

Gate 2019 Cut off

Paper General OBC SC/ST/PWD Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC) 26.7 24 17.8 Electrical Engineering (EE) 39.6 35.6 26.4 Ecology and Evolution (EY) 37.1 33.4 24.7 Geology and Geophysics (GG) 44.5 40.1 29.7 Instrumentation Engineering (IN) 31.9 28.7 21.3 Mathematics (MA) 25 22.5 16.7 Mechanical Engineering (ME) 34.1 30.7 22.7 Mining Engineering (MN) 31.5 28.4 21 Metallurgical Engineering (MT) 53.5 48.1 35.7 Petroleum Engineering (PE) 49.9 44.9 33.3 Physics (PH) 25.2 22.7 16.8 Production and Industrial Engineering (PI) 32.2 29 21.5 Statistics (ST) 32.5 29.2 21.7 Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) 40.1 36.1 26.7 Engineering Sciences 26.7 24 17.8 Life Sciences 36.7 33 24.5 Aerospace Engineering (AE) 33.5 30.2 22.3 Agricultural Engineering (AG) 28.3 25.5 18.9 Architecture and Planning (AR) 41 36.9 27.3 Biotechnology (BT) 35.9 32.3 23.9 Civil Engineering (CE) 28.2 25.4 18.8 Chemical Engineering (CH) 34.8 31.3 23.2 Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) 29.5 26.6 19.7 Chemistry (CY) 32 28.8 21.3

